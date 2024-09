NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

RRóisín Ní Ríain, Linda Kelly, Katie-George Dunlevy, Orla Comerford and Eve McCrystal arriving at Terminal 2 Dublin Airport, after claiming medals at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

A still from a video released by Kensington Palace today of Kate Middleton and the UK's Prince William, where Middleton revealed she is now cancer-free. Will Warr / Kensington Palace/PA Will Warr / Kensington Palace/PA / Kensington Palace/PA

#UK: Kate Middleton announced that she has completed chemotherapy treatment and is focused on “doing what I can to stay cancer-free”.

#US ELECTION: Muted mics, no notes and no audience: Here’s what to expect from the first US presidential debate.

#EU: Ireland will need to share debt with other European member states in order to boost and improve the competitiveness of the EU single market, an expert report from the bloc has recommended.

PARTING SHOT

A Cork garda who suffered multiple stab wounds when he was left without backup while responding to a domestic violence incident was among eight gardaí, living and deceased, to receive honours for their service.

Despite his injuries, Timothy McSweeney continued to struggle with the man for some time until he managed to get him onto the ground, drew his baton and restrained him.

The Scott Medal is the highest award that can be bestowed by the Commissioner of An Garda Síochána and is awarded for ‘most exceptional bravery and heroism involving the risk of life in the execution of duty’.

You can read more about this year’s recipients here.