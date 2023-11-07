Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#GAZA Gazans fled south today with makeshift white flags as Israeli bombardment continued.
#UK The British Government agreed to grant new oil and gas licences in North Sea annually despite climate change regulations.
#CHINA Irish Beef exports to China have been suspended after case of Atypical BSE was discovered in Irish cow.
#PORTUGAL Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa resigned today following corruption probe by the state.
Tánaiste Micheál Martin met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, in Bejing earlier today.
Martin travelled to China in order to ask them “use its influence” with Russia to bring an end to the invasion of Ukraine.
Later it was reported Beef exports to China would be suspended. You can read the full report, by David Mac Redmond, here.
