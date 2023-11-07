Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Alamy Stock Photo Pfizer announced it intends to cut 100 jobs in its plant in Newbridge, Co Kildare. Alamy Stock Photo

THE WORLD

Alamy Stock Photo Portuguese PM Antonio Costa (pictured) leaving a press conference after announcing his resignation. Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA Gazans fled south today with makeshift white flags as Israeli bombardment continued.

#UK The British Government agreed to grant new oil and gas licences in North Sea annually despite climate change regulations.

#CHINA Irish Beef exports to China have been suspended after case of Atypical BSE was discovered in Irish cow.

#PORTUGAL Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa resigned today following corruption probe by the state.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Tánaiste Micheál Martin met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, in Bejing earlier today. Alamy

Martin travelled to China in order to ask them “use its influence” with Russia to bring an end to the invasion of Ukraine.

Later it was reported Beef exports to China would be suspended. You can read the full report, by David Mac Redmond, here.