Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Rebecca Adamson and her daughter Sophie from Dublin 8 at the launch of mychild.ie. Source: Mark Stedman

WORLD

A tank is put into position ahead of 4 July celebrations in Washington DC. Source: PA Images

#FOURTH OF JULY: As the US celebrates its Independence Day, there is controversy over the plans for festivities in Washington DC.

#GIBRALTAR: A supertanker suspected of carrying crude oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions was detained in Gibraltar, aided by a detachment of British Royal Marines.

#LIBYA: The divided UN Security Council has failed to condemn an attack on a detention centre for migrants in Libya after the US didn’t endorse a proposed statement.

#EU PARLIAMENT: Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe has come under fire for likening the UK leaving the European Union to “slaves” rising up “against their owners”.

PARTING SHOT

Despite recent discharges of untreated wastewater into Dublin Bay, some hardy swimmers aren’t being put off.