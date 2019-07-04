This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 4 July, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Leo Varadkar apologises, Defence Forces pay rise and Fourth of July celebrations.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 9:13 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE 16 mychild.ie HSE Rebecca Adamson and her daughter Sophie from Dublin 8 at the launch of mychild.ie. Source: Mark Stedman

WORLD

UPI 20190704 A tank is put into position ahead of 4 July celebrations in Washington DC. Source: PA Images

#FOURTH OF JULY:  As the US celebrates its Independence Day, there is controversy over the plans for festivities in Washington DC.

#GIBRALTAR: A supertanker suspected of carrying crude oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions was detained in Gibraltar, aided by a detachment of British Royal Marines.

#LIBYA: The divided UN Security Council has failed to condemn an attack on a detention centre for migrants in Libya after the US didn’t endorse a proposed statement.

#EU PARLIAMENT: Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe has come under fire for likening the UK leaving the European Union to “slaves” rising up “against their owners”. 

PARTING SHOT

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Despite recent discharges of untreated wastewater into Dublin Bay, some hardy swimmers aren’t being put off.

Rónán Duffy
