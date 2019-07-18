This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made the headlines this Thursday.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 8:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,984 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4730680

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

LivingCulturalHeritage7 Minister Josepha Madigan TD launched a new initiative, celebrating living cultural heritage practices in Ireland. Source: Colm Mahady/Fennells

WORLD 

Sudan A Sudanese boy flashes victory sign during a protest condemning a deadly crackdown last month in Khartoum, Sudan. Source: AP/PA Images

#USA: Donald Trump sought to distance himself from the incendiary chant of “Send her back” aimed at a Somali-born Democratic congresswoman during an election rally the night before.

#JAPAN: Twenty four people were killed and dozens more have been injured in a suspected arson attack on an animation production company in the Japanese city of Kyoto.

#MOROCCO: Three Islamic State group supporters have been sentenced to death by a court in Morocco over the beheadings of two Scandinavian women on a hiking trip in the High Atlas Mountains.

PARTING SHOT

It’s 50 years since man first set foot on the moon and Ireland is marking in its own way – by launching a number of commemorative stamps. 

Two astronauts involved in the Moon landing feature on the stamps: Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins.

Retired US colonel and NASA astronaut, Cady Coleman, is another astronaut featured on the stamps. She was on hand to show off the new stamps.

NO FEE ANPOST UNVEIL SPACE STAMPS MX -1 Source: MAXWELLS.DUBLIN

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing in one or more of the above stories.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

