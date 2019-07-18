Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Minister Josepha Madigan TD launched a new initiative, celebrating living cultural heritage practices in Ireland. Source: Colm Mahady/Fennells

A Sudanese boy flashes victory sign during a protest condemning a deadly crackdown last month in Khartoum, Sudan. Source: AP/PA Images

#USA: Donald Trump sought to distance himself from the incendiary chant of “Send her back” aimed at a Somali-born Democratic congresswoman during an election rally the night before.

#JAPAN: Twenty four people were killed and dozens more have been injured in a suspected arson attack on an animation production company in the Japanese city of Kyoto.

#MOROCCO: Three Islamic State group supporters have been sentenced to death by a court in Morocco over the beheadings of two Scandinavian women on a hiking trip in the High Atlas Mountains.

It’s 50 years since man first set foot on the moon and Ireland is marking in its own way – by launching a number of commemorative stamps.

Two astronauts involved in the Moon landing feature on the stamps: Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins.

Retired US colonel and NASA astronaut, Cady Coleman, is another astronaut featured on the stamps. She was on hand to show off the new stamps.

