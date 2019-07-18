Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The body of a homeless man was discovered in Cork city.
- A Mayo retailer was left with a €20,000 bill after unfairly dismissing a female employee in a dispute concerning 12 slices of ham.
- The alleged ISIS sympathiser Lisa Smith said she fears her daughter will be seen as a child of a terrorist if she returns to Ireland.
- A man was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for three counts of sexual assault against a teenage girl.
- The Irish economy is on the brink of overheating if current trends continue, according to a report from the Nevin Economic Research Institute.
- Over half of complaints made to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) by the public about industrial and waste facilities last year were over odour issues.
- Over 500 ambulance personnel members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) are to strike for 24 hours from 2pm tomorrow afternoon.
- Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has promised “urgent action” after shock High Court ruling on citizenship applications.
- The wife of an Irish man who has lived in the US for over ten years but is now facing deportation says her husband is being given “no choice” but to leave the country.
WORLD
#USA: Donald Trump sought to distance himself from the incendiary chant of “Send her back” aimed at a Somali-born Democratic congresswoman during an election rally the night before.
#JAPAN: Twenty four people were killed and dozens more have been injured in a suspected arson attack on an animation production company in the Japanese city of Kyoto.
#MOROCCO: Three Islamic State group supporters have been sentenced to death by a court in Morocco over the beheadings of two Scandinavian women on a hiking trip in the High Atlas Mountains.
PARTING SHOT
It’s 50 years since man first set foot on the moon and Ireland is marking in its own way – by launching a number of commemorative stamps.
Two astronauts involved in the Moon landing feature on the stamps: Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins.
Retired US colonel and NASA astronaut, Cady Coleman, is another astronaut featured on the stamps. She was on hand to show off the new stamps.
