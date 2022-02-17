#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Jane Moore Thursday 17 Feb 2022, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

storm 441 Dark clouds appear over Poolbeg in Dublin ahead of Storm Eunice. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

 

warsaw-warsaw-poland-17th-feb-2022-protesters-hold-signs-reading-solidal-with-ukraine-on-february-17-2022-in-warsaw-poland-a-few-hundred-people-rallied-next-to-the-palace-of-culture-and-sc Protesters hold signs reading ''Solidal with Ukraine'' in Warsaw, Poland. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE CRISIS: The UK Government this evening warned the Kremlin against formally recognising two pro-Moscow separatist territories in Ukraine, days after the Russian parliament voted to urge President Vladimir Putin to do so.

#BRAZIL: Rio De Janeiro state’s government has confirmed 105 deaths from floods and mudslides that swept away homes and cars in the city of Petropolis.

#CHINA: Hong Kong is facing an outbreak of Covid-19 among prisoners and is moving infected inmates to an isolation facility as the city struggles to cope with a record number of cases by implementing China’s “zero tolerance” strategy.

#AUSTRALIA: Sydney authorities today deployed baited lines to try to catch a giant great white shark that devoured an ocean swimmer, as beach communities in Australia’s largest city were rocked by the first such attack in decades.

PARTING SHOT

There is a new species making tracks at Dublin Zoo. 

dublin-zoo One of the new dholes in Dublin Zoo. Source: Patrick Bolger

It announced today that five dholes had arrived at the zoo from Tierpark Berlin.

Also known as Asiatic wild dogs, dholes are about the same size as a German Shepherd, but they look more like foxes.

The species was once widespread in Central, South and Southeast Asia, but are now classified as endangered, with around 2,500 left in the wild.

Dublin Zoo said it is the first time in their history that it has had resident dholes, adding that the new arrivals are settling very well into their new habitat.

