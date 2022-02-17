Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Red and orange weather warnings were issued across the country as Ireland braces for the arrival of Storm Eunice tonight.
- Schools, colleges and childcare facilities in affected areas have been advised to close tomorrow due to the approaching storm.
- Bus Éireann services in four counties have also been cancelled tomorrow due to the storm.
- Health officials advised the Government that mandatory mask-wearing requirements should end in most areas.
- Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that he doesn’t want to see scoliosis patients waiting for more than four months to receive surgery, with new plans drawn up to tackle the waiting lists.
- Public health officials reported 5,035 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today, with an additional 4,406 positive antigen tests having been reported on the HSE website.
- Twelve-year-old Wiktor Chojecki, who died when the car he was driving collided head-on with a lorry last week, was “kindness” personified, his funeral mass today heard.
- A trial date was fixed for a former Irish rugby international accused of stealing over €500,000 from Bank of Ireland.
- The Central Statistics Office said Irish consumer prices were on average 5% higher in January than they were a year previous, with transport and household energy costs driving the increases.
- A man in his 40s was arrested following the robbery of a shop on Dublin’s Grafton Street yesterday afternoon.
INTERNATIONAL
#UKRAINE CRISIS: The UK Government this evening warned the Kremlin against formally recognising two pro-Moscow separatist territories in Ukraine, days after the Russian parliament voted to urge President Vladimir Putin to do so.
#BRAZIL: Rio De Janeiro state’s government has confirmed 105 deaths from floods and mudslides that swept away homes and cars in the city of Petropolis.
#CHINA: Hong Kong is facing an outbreak of Covid-19 among prisoners and is moving infected inmates to an isolation facility as the city struggles to cope with a record number of cases by implementing China’s “zero tolerance” strategy.
#AUSTRALIA: Sydney authorities today deployed baited lines to try to catch a giant great white shark that devoured an ocean swimmer, as beach communities in Australia’s largest city were rocked by the first such attack in decades.
PARTING SHOT
There is a new species making tracks at Dublin Zoo.
It announced today that five dholes had arrived at the zoo from Tierpark Berlin.
Also known as Asiatic wild dogs, dholes are about the same size as a German Shepherd, but they look more like foxes.
The species was once widespread in Central, South and Southeast Asia, but are now classified as endangered, with around 2,500 left in the wild.
Dublin Zoo said it is the first time in their history that it has had resident dholes, adding that the new arrivals are settling very well into their new habitat.
The five male dholes came to Dublin Zoo a number of days ago and are settling into their new habitat very well.— Dublin Zoo (@DublinZoo) February 17, 2022
The five male dholes came to Dublin Zoo a number of days ago and are settling into their new habitat very well.— Dublin Zoo (@DublinZoo) February 17, 2022
