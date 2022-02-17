#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 17 February 2022
Funeral of 12-year-old driver who died in crash in Limerick to take place today

Wiktor Chojecki died in the head-on collision last Friday.

By TheJournal.ie team Thursday 17 Feb 2022, 6:30 AM
The scene of the collision.
Image: Liam Burke/Press 22


Image: Liam Burke/Press 22

THE FUNERAL OF a boy who died in a head-on collision while driving alone in his mother’s car will take place today.

Wiktor Chojecki (12) from Newcastle West, Co Limerick, died when the Nissan Qashqai he was driving collided head-on with a lorry just outside the village of Adare around 2am last Friday.

He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Newcastle West, after an 11.30am funeral mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception. The boy’s reposing will be private.

He is survived by his parents Ewa and Bartosc and his sister.

Hundreds of people attended a vigil held in his memory in Newcastle West last Sunday, when dozens of coloured balloons were released in unison into the sky in the town’s main square.

The circumstances which led to the boy being behind the wheel of his family’s car, as well as the route he travelled and the moments prior to the fatal collision, remain under investigation by gardaí.

