Funeral of 12-year-old driver who died in crash in Limerick to take place today

THE FUNERAL OF a boy who died in a head-on collision while driving alone in his mother’s car will take place today.

Wiktor Chojecki (12) from Newcastle West, Co Limerick, died when the Nissan Qashqai he was driving collided head-on with a lorry just outside the village of Adare around 2am last Friday.

He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Newcastle West, after an 11.30am funeral mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception. The boy’s reposing will be private.

He is survived by his parents Ewa and Bartosc and his sister.

Hundreds of people attended a vigil held in his memory in Newcastle West last Sunday, when dozens of coloured balloons were released in unison into the sky in the town’s main square.

The circumstances which led to the boy being behind the wheel of his family’s car, as well as the route he travelled and the moments prior to the fatal collision, remain under investigation by gardaí.