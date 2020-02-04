This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 4 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 4 Feb 2020, 8:58 PM
47 minutes ago 2,148 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4992645

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

teacher strike 679 Pre 2011 pay scale teacher Neasa Moloney supporting her colleague Lower tier Post 2011 pay scale teacher Sarah Kelly outside Colaiste Bride School, Clondalkin, this morning. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

china-outbreak Paramilitary policemen wear face masks as they march in formation into a pedestrian underpass next to Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China. Source: Mark Schiefelbein via PA

#LESOTHO: Police in the African nation have charged its first lady Maesaiah Thabane with murder for her alleged links to the brutal 2017 killing of the prime minister’s previous wife.

#CHINA: The death toll from the outbreak of the Coronovirus has surpassed 400.

#USA: There have been chaotic scenes amongst the ranks of the US’s Democratic Party after an app used to collate the votes in the Iowa caucuses suffered serious technical difficulties.

PARTING SHOT

Tonight, RTÉ will host a debate featuring the leaders of Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin and Fine Gael as the nation prepares to go to the polls at the weekend. 

While we’ll have a running post on TheJournal.ie this evening, detailing any or all thrills and spills, you can keep yourself fully updated with what’s going on by following our coverage so far.

ima Source: Photocall Ireland

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing in some stories listed above.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie