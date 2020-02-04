Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Department of Foreign Affairs urged any Irish people in China whose presence in the country “is not essential” to leave.
- A judge in the US state of North Carolina ordered the retrial of a father and daughter who had been convicted of killing Irishman Jason Corbett in his home five years ago.
- The murder trial of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe has heard how his colleague described the moment he realised his garda partner had been killed.
- A Tipperary general election candidate who was found dead in her home is to be laid to rest on Thursday.
- A man has gone on trial accused of sexually assaulting four girls in a crèche.
- Gardaí are investigating after a man in his 50s was assaulted on commuter train in Dublin yesterday evening.
- The price of renting in the capital increased by 3.5% in the last quarter, a new study found.
- We asked homeless people to tell the prospective Government what they want from them – you can read what they said here.
WORLD
#LESOTHO: Police in the African nation have charged its first lady Maesaiah Thabane with murder for her alleged links to the brutal 2017 killing of the prime minister’s previous wife.
#CHINA: The death toll from the outbreak of the Coronovirus has surpassed 400.
#USA: There have been chaotic scenes amongst the ranks of the US’s Democratic Party after an app used to collate the votes in the Iowa caucuses suffered serious technical difficulties.
PARTING SHOT
Tonight, RTÉ will host a debate featuring the leaders of Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin and Fine Gael as the nation prepares to go to the polls at the weekend.
While we’ll have a running post on TheJournal.ie this evening, detailing any or all thrills and spills, you can keep yourself fully updated with what’s going on by following our coverage so far.
Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing in some stories listed above.
COMMENTS