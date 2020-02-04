Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pre 2011 pay scale teacher Neasa Moloney supporting her colleague Lower tier Post 2011 pay scale teacher Sarah Kelly outside Colaiste Bride School, Clondalkin, this morning. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Paramilitary policemen wear face masks as they march in formation into a pedestrian underpass next to Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China. Source: Mark Schiefelbein via PA

#LESOTHO: Police in the African nation have charged its first lady Maesaiah Thabane with murder for her alleged links to the brutal 2017 killing of the prime minister’s previous wife.

#CHINA: The death toll from the outbreak of the Coronovirus has surpassed 400.

#USA: There have been chaotic scenes amongst the ranks of the US’s Democratic Party after an app used to collate the votes in the Iowa caucuses suffered serious technical difficulties.

PARTING SHOT

Tonight, RTÉ will host a debate featuring the leaders of Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin and Fine Gael as the nation prepares to go to the polls at the weekend.

While we’ll have a running post on TheJournal.ie this evening, detailing any or all thrills and spills, you can keep yourself fully updated with what’s going on by following our coverage so far.

Source: Photocall Ireland

