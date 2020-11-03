#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 4°C Tuesday 3 November 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 3 Nov 2020, 8:50 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

095 PETA protestor Siobhan Buckley outside the Government Building today ahead of Tanaiste Leo Varadkar's address to the Dáil. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD  

2020-us-presidential-election-day I Voted stickers lay on a table at Faith East Community Center, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Lafayette, Louisiana. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#UK: The US goes to the polls to decide its next president. Follow our liveblog here.

#TURKEY: Rescuers in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir have pulled a young girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed building four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece.

#VIENNA: Five people, including one attacker, have died and 17 others are wounded after a shooting in the heart of Vienna hours before a coronavirus lockdown started.

PARTING SHOT 

Staying up tonight for the US election? Here are the best ways to watch it from Ireland. 

download (1) Source: CNN

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie