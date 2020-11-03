Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials confirmed 322 new cases of Covid-19 here.
- A man was attacked with a hatchet in Dublin 2 this afternoon.
- Leo Varadkar apologised for “errors in judgement” but said he is “not close friends” with Dr Ó Tuathail.
- Dr Tony Holohan said Nphet is working with government on how to enable the traffic light travel system by 8 November.
- Six handguns were seized by gardaí in Westmeath.
- It emerged that motor insurance claims rose 35% in the last decade despite a drop-off in claims.
- Micheál Martin apologised on behalf of the state to Patricia Carrick and her family following a misreading of her CervicalCheck smear test.
- A yacht captain and his shipmate found guilty of being drunk while erratically sailing a pleasure boat at Dublin Port will face an appeal hearing next April.
WORLD
#UK: The US goes to the polls to decide its next president. Follow our liveblog here.
#TURKEY: Rescuers in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir have pulled a young girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed building four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece.
#VIENNA: Five people, including one attacker, have died and 17 others are wounded after a shooting in the heart of Vienna hours before a coronavirus lockdown started.
PARTING SHOT
Staying up tonight for the US election? Here are the best ways to watch it from Ireland.
Your contributions will help us continue
