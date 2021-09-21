Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

ames Kavanagh, his mum, Margaret, and his Godson Luan Adams (4) – three generations together knitting tiny woollen hats for this year’s Big Knit. Source: Mark Stedman

The Secretary-General in the Department of An Taoiseach is set to appear before an Oireachtas Committee over the appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN special envoy.

over the appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN special envoy. Public health officials confirmed 1,423 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

in Ireland. Biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced plans to build a €306 million manufacturing facility in Blanchardstown.

announced plans to build a €306 million manufacturing facility in Blanchardstown. Gsoc launched an investigation after a 14-year-old boy was arrested by members of the gardaí.

after a 14-year-old boy was arrested by members of the gardaí. Next month’s budget will include measures to protect the most vulnerable people against energy price hikes, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in New York today.

will include measures to protect the most vulnerable people against energy price hikes, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in New York today. The government has been urged to clarify its plans for the MetroLink project after reports that it may not be completed until 2034.

to clarify its plans for the MetroLink project after reports that it may not be completed until 2034. The HSE has no “specific plans” for the site of the Owenacurra Centre, a mental health care facility in Midleton, which it intends to close next month.

Centre, a mental health care facility in Midleton, which it intends to close next month. Gardaí appealed for witnesses after a man was left in a critical condition following a road traffic incident.

THE WORLD

Taliban members sit in front of a mural depicting a woman behind barbed wire in Kabul, Afghanistan. Source: Felipe Dana via PA

#USA: Joe Biden has Biden has committed to doubling US contristation worker in Germany has been killed after asking a customer to wear a face mask.utions towards a goal of mobilising $100 billion for countries hardest-hit by global warming.

#GERMANY: A young petrol station worker was shot dead in Germany after he told a customer to wear a facemask.

#CANARY ISLANDS: Several small earthquakes have shaken the Spanish island of La Palma, keeping nerves on edge as rivers of lava continued to flow towards the sea and a new volcano vent blew open.

PARTING SHOT

Remember Wally? The walrus who made himself at home around Ireland over the summer.

The Arctic Walrus was originally spotted lounging on rocks at Valentia Island back in March, before being seen off the coast of several other European countries, including England, France and Spain over the course of several months.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Seal Rescue Ireland confirmed Wally had journeyed from Cork to Iceland after comparing photos with the British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

The marine experts said they were able to identify Wally by scars on both of his front flippers.

Hon, Wally.