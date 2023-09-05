Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ciara Lyons (as Cinderella) and Joe Conlan (as Nanny Scrumptious) in costume as they officially launch 'Cinderella' and celebrate 150 years of panto at the Gaiety Theatre.

INTERNATIONAL

Libkos / PA A soldier of Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade looks on against the background of an APC near Bakhmut on Monday Libkos / PA / PA

#UKRAINE The Zaporizhzhia region of south-east Ukraine has become the most recent hot spot for battles, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu today said.

#GREECE Police have ordered vehicles off the streets of the central town of Volos and the nearby mountain region of Pilion as a severe storm hit the area, turning streets into flooded torrents.

#VENICE Day-trippers to Venice on peak visitor weekends next year will be charged, it was today announced.

#VAPES A Scottish Government consultation on single-use vapes could lead to the devices being banned, said First Minister Humza Yousaf.

#WHITE HOUSE US First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday but is experiencing only mild symptoms, her spokeswoman said.

#BURNING MAN Revellers stuck in the mud for days at the Burning Man festival in Nevada finally began heading home yesterday after Mother Nature rained on their party.

PARTING SHOT

Piers Morgan on X Image of Piers Morgan with Ryan Tubridy. Piers Morgan on X

“The sacked presenter club” had a get-together today, as Piers Morgan tweeted an image with Ryan Tubridy, who he described as “Ireland’s biggest TV star”.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Morgan said “RTÉ’s loss will definitely be someone else’s gain”.

Last month, Tubridy hinted at a “new beginning” after being informed that he would not be returning to host his radio show with RTÉ.

In a cryptic Instagram post on 23 August, Tubridy shared a video of a seaside, accompanied by Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Don’t Stop’.