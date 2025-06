NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Mourner holding the service booklet for the funeral of Lord Henry Mount Charles, which took place today in Slane, Co Meath, following his death on 18 June at age 74. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

US President Donald Trump speaking during a meeting with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte at the Natosummit in The Hague. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#IRAN: The country’s Parliament voted in favour of suspending its cooperation with the international watchdog agency that oversees nuclear energy.

#MIDDLE EAST: Donald Trump compared the US strikes on Iran during the weekend to the atomic bombing of Hiroshima during the second world war, insisting that they “ended the war” between Israel and Iran.

#NEW YORK: Zohran Mamdani dealt a stunning blow to Andrew Cuomo, winning New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary in a major political upset.

#GAZA: The UN warned that children in Gaza could begin dying of thirst if Israel does not lift its 100-day blockade on fuel in the besieged territory.

#US: Controversial health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. reportedly told a global health summit in Brussels that the US will be pulling its funding from Vaccine Alliance Gavi until the global health organisation has “re-earned the public trust”.

#NATO: NATO countries agreed to increase their defence spending from 2% of GDP to 5% in the next decade, amid a renewed focus on the importance of military strength.

PARTING SHOT

Ciara Tinney with her mother Jo and daughters Adabelle, 11; Fiadh Ros, eight; and Birdie Blue, six Liam McBurney / PA Liam McBurney / PA / PA

A filmmaker mother-of-three from Co Fermanagh is to have her book-turned-animation premiere at the Galway Film Fleadh next month.

Ciara Tinney, 39, a former assistant director on hit fantasy drama Game Of Thrones, said it does not feel real that the film Wildkind will be shown at the festival.

Ciara began writing her poem Wildkind after giving birth to her first daughter Adabelle, 11, and began to illustrate it when her daughters Fiadh Ros, eight, and Birdie Blue, six, were born.

The book is an ode to the landscape and nature of her homeland.

You can read more about the animated film inspired by Ciara’s poem to her daughters here.