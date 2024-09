NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Glasnevin Cemetery where the remains of 1,600 cholera victims from the 1800s that were discovered during Luas works were buried today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

View of burning pile of confiscated drugs, cigarettes and others goods which were seized from different areas during a Drug Destruction ceremony in India. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#WAR IN UKRAINE: A Russian strike on International Red Cross vehicles in eastern Ukraine killed three of the organisation’s workers.

#EUROPE: The European Central Bank has lowered its key interest rate by a quarter point, the second such cut this year as inflation steadily heads towards the two-percent target.

#NEW YORK Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on additional sex crimes charges ahead of his retrial in New York, Manhattan prosecutors said at a hearing.

PARTING SHOT

The statue, created by artist Anto Brennan, was installed in Antrim Castle Gardens. PA PA

A new bronze statue commemorating the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II has come under fire after some online critics questioned its likeness to the late British monarch.

It was commissioned by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and is said to “capture Her Majesty in a dignified pose, reflecting her grace, steadfastness and lifelong dedication to public service”.

In response to the attention generated by the statue, the council acknowledged that art can prompt “diverse opinions” but said it was “delighted” with the “generally positive” response.