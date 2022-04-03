Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Gardai at the scene of the latest gangland shooting scene, on Deanstown Avenue, Finglas, Dublin. Source: Sasko Lazarov

WORLD

Soldiers walk amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Source: AP/PA Images

#BUCHA Reporters who have re-entered a suburb of Kyiv at Bucha, which was until recently under Russian control, have described seeing the bodies of civilians strewn throughout the town’s streets.

#ODESSA Air strikes rocked Ukraine’s strategic Black Sea port of Odessa in the early hours today, AFP reporters said, but there were no casualties, according to the army. The Russian defence ministry confirmed the strike.

#CALIFORNIA At least six people were killed and 10 others wounded in a shooting in the California state capital of Sacramento earlier today.

#LITHUANIA The Lithuanian Government has cut itself off entirely from gas imports from Russia, apparently becoming the first of the European Union’s 27 nations using Russian gas to break its energy dependence on Moscow.

#AZERBAIJAN One person has been killed and 37 others injured in an explosion at a nightclub in Azerbaijan’s capital city Baku, the prosecutor general said.

PARTING SHOT

It’s an opportunity to leave your mark in the archives of Ireland as tonight marks the Irish population census.

It comes around every five years but was delayed last year due to the pandemic. There is even a chance to communicate with your future relatives in 100 years time as you can write them a message on the form.