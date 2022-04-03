Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man in his 20s has been killed in a shooting incident in north Dublin this morning. Gardaí are investigating the fatal incident that occurred in the Deanstown Avenue area of Finglas.
- A man has been arrested and charged as gardaí found a sawn-off shotgun during an operation in Kildare.
- A woman whodied while hiking in the Galtee Mountains has been named as Cora O’Grady from Mitchelstown.
- A Chinese man, who claimed to have lost his documents, was allegedly caught “red-handed” carrying out a burglary at the Chinese embassy in Dublin.
- Veteran broadcaster Charlie Bird has said the fundraising response to his charity mountain climb is set to pass the €2 million mark.
- Sinn Féin is more than 10 points above other parties in popularity and Taoiseach Micheál Martin maintains the highest leadership approval rating, according to a new opinion poll from the Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks.
- Some Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs have been recalled due to a link with a food poisoning outbreak of salmonella in Ireland, the UK and other European countries.
WORLD
#BUCHA Reporters who have re-entered a suburb of Kyiv at Bucha, which was until recently under Russian control, have described seeing the bodies of civilians strewn throughout the town’s streets.
#ODESSA Air strikes rocked Ukraine’s strategic Black Sea port of Odessa in the early hours today, AFP reporters said, but there were no casualties, according to the army. The Russian defence ministry confirmed the strike.
#CALIFORNIA At least six people were killed and 10 others wounded in a shooting in the California state capital of Sacramento earlier today.
#LITHUANIA The Lithuanian Government has cut itself off entirely from gas imports from Russia, apparently becoming the first of the European Union’s 27 nations using Russian gas to break its energy dependence on Moscow.
#AZERBAIJAN One person has been killed and 37 others injured in an explosion at a nightclub in Azerbaijan’s capital city Baku, the prosecutor general said.
PARTING SHOT
It’s an opportunity to leave your mark in the archives of Ireland as tonight marks the Irish population census.
It comes around every five years but was delayed last year due to the pandemic. There is even a chance to communicate with your future relatives in 100 years time as you can write them a message on the form.
