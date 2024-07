EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #DEATH THREATS: Sinn Féin president and Leader of the Opposition Mary Lou McDonald has reported a death threat to Gardaí after a man posted a video online saying he would “shoot her dead”.

Advertisement

2. #ASYLUM ATTACK: A group of asylum seekers who were camping on Dublin’s south quays were subjected to an attack by a group of men armed with knives and iron bars last night.

3. #BALDOYLE INVESTIGATION: A man in his 40s has been killed after being struck by a stolen car in north Dublin overnight.

4. #GUINNESS IN AFRICA: Tánaiste Micheál Martin has been given a history lesson during a visit to a Guinness brewery in Nairobi, Kenya which has been brewed in the East African nation since 1965 (and is now the fifth-largest market for the brand globally).

5. #BBC: The BBC is conducting an investigation into work practices behind the scenes of Strictly Come Dancing, which has already seen one professional dancer dropped and another identified as a ‘person of interest’.