A GROUP OF asylum seekers who were camping on Dublin’s south quays were attacked by a group of men armed with knives and iron bars last night.

The group of fifteen men were camping on City Quay close to the city centre when the attack happened in the early hours of the morning.

A number of the men’s tents were thrown into the Liffey by the armed group – as were their personal belongings, including a number of documents.

Two of the men then entered the water to try and recover their belongings.

The men spent several hours at Pearse Street Garda Station and three of the men gave accounts of the incident to gardaí. After leaving the station, the men took refuge in a Dublin pub with the consent of the manager.

The men staying at the site were said to be new arrivals in Ireland. No serious injuries were reported. Gardaí confirmed that they are investigating.

“Gardaí in Pearse Street responded to a report of criminal damage on City Quay, Dublin 2 in the early hours of this morning,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Marie Sherlock, a Labour senator based in the area, condemned the attack. Speaking to The Journal she said it was only a matter of time before someone was killed in a similar attack.

Speaking in Kenya, Tánaiste Micheál Martin also condemned recent attacks on asylum seekers.

Advertisement

“We have to stand up for basic values, and attacking people, injuring people because of their race or ethnicity, colour of their skin, is just reprehensible.”

He added that the government was doing everything it possibly could to house asylum seekers. He added that it was an “enormous challenge” facing countries across Europe and Africa.

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said such criminal behaviour was “abhorrent to the majority of decent people in this country”.

A local volunteer who has been working to help the men who were attacked said efforts were ongoing to find suitable temporary accommodation for the group.

“We are appealing to any community groups and churches who have a secure area to pitch tents to offer these men shelter in the meantime.”

Severed guy ropes attached to a tree on City Quay in Dublin this afternoon. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

The attack comes following several days of anti-migrant protests and attacks – including clashes between protesters and gardaí in Coolock on Monday.

Yesterday, a temporary encampment in Phibsborough was cleared by gardaí after two separate incidents occurred at the camp over a number of days.

On Saturday evening, a group of hooded men expressing anti-migrant sentiment arrived at the camp and intimidated the men staying in tents there. Locals reported that several of the men had German Shepherd dogs with them.

On Monday night, a group of around 30 men descended upon the site – some of whom were armed with hurls.