Here's What Happened Today: Monday

IRELAND

A bleak mid-winter sunrise over Sandymount Strand, Dublin. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

THE WORLD

Tourists visiting the huge sand sculptured nativity scene on the city beach in Las Palmas on Gran Canaria. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#BRAZIL President Jair Bolsonaro was rushed to hospital early this morning for treatment of a probable intestinal obstruction.

#NUCLEAR WEAPONS Five global nuclear powers have pledged to prevent atomic weapons spreading and to avoid nuclear conflict, in a rare joint statement ahead of a review of a key nuclear treaty later this year.

#ENGLAND Additional coronavirus measures in schools across England will not be in place “for a day longer than we need it”, its Education Secretary has promised, as concerns were raised about possible staff shortages across the sector.

#USA The woman who has accused Britain’s Prince Andrew of sexual assault agreed not to sue “other potential defendants” related to Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex crimes, a once-confidential document released today has shown.

#HONG KONG Citizen News shut down today, with journalists saying they no longer felt safe to publish after a rival outlet’s staff were arrested for “sedition”.

PARTING SHOT

It’s the perennial advice of doctors, dieticians and healthy nutritionists for years.

Mams and Dads across the country have bribed, threatened and cajoled kids for decades to get their five a day.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

But, as with all advice, writing for The Journal at the weekend, Dr Jolanta Burke explained that research on this advice disagrees and we may need much more than that to keep us healthy.

So today we ran a poll to find out: Do you eat five portions of fruit and vegetables per day?

And the results are in: