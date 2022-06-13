Here's what happened today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney speaking outside Government Buildings. Source: PA Images

Leaders in Dublin expressed outrage at the UK’s decision to override the Northern Ireland Protocol , as outlined in a bill presented in the House of Commons today

, as outlined in a bill presented in the House of Commons today Stormont MLAs from Sinn Féin, the SDLP and the Alliance Party ave joined together to write to Boris Johnson expressing their opposition to his government’s “reckless” Protocol bill

expressing their opposition to his government’s “reckless” Protocol bill Non-consultant hospital doctors voted in favour of industrial action due to a dispute over working conditions

due to a dispute over working conditions The Journal reported that dentists are continuing to drop out of the State’s medical card scheme , leaving older people and those in low-income households without access to basic oral healthcare.

, leaving older people and those in low-income households without access to basic oral healthcare. The families of nine people killed at Ballymurphy in Belfast in 1971 against the UK’s Ministry of Defence received “significant payment in damages” in civil cases settled today

in Belfast in 1971 against the UK’s Ministry of Defence received “significant payment in damages” in civil cases settled today Five people were rescued from Carrauntoohil after they became stranded there last night

after they became stranded there last night The HSE announced that the emergency department in Our Lady’s Hospital Navan is to be replaced with a 24-hour Medical Assessment Unit and a Local Injury Unit

WORLD

People taking part in a vigil outside the Brazilian Embassy in London for Dom Phillips and Bruno Araujo Pereira last week. Source: PA

#BRAZIL: Conflicting reports emerged over whether the bodies of missing British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira have been found

#UKRAINE: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country’s troops were fighting for “literally every metre” as they were pushed back from the centre of key industrial city Severodonetsk

#UAE: The United Arab Emirates banned Pixar’s Lightyear from cinemas over its inclusion of a lesbian kiss

#FRANCE: French President Emmanuel Macron and his allies commenced a crucial week of campaigning to save their parliamentary majority, after a first round of voting galvanised a newly formed left-wing alliance

PARTING SHOT

A survey has found that the number of litter blackspots in towns and cities around Ireland has dropped by 50%.

The latest survey from Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) shows Dublin, Limerick and Galway all making significant progress tackling rubbish.

Two-thirds of the 40 towns and cities surveyed were found to be clean. Naas retained its position at the top of the rankings, ahead of Letterkenny and Cavan.