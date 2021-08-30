Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Horses and riders on Bunowen Bay Beach in Galway Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Public health officials confirmed 1,293 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

in Ireland. The government expects to lift all Covid-19 restrictions by 22 October if 90% of people are vaccinated, aside from some mask requirements.

if 90% of people are vaccinated, aside from some mask requirements. Representatives from all major parties in Northern and the Republic of Ireland signed a document rejecting a UK government proposal of amnesty for legacy killings .

. Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said there’s “no space” for demeaning personal messages after Green TD Brian Leddin apologised for comments in a WhatsApp group he set up in 2017.

he set up in 2017. 118 passengers missed flights at Dublin Airport yesterday after significant delays during a “particularly busy” weekend.

yesterday after significant delays during a “particularly busy” weekend. Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old missing from Youghal in Co Cork since Saturday.

a 16-year-old missing from Youghal in Co Cork since Saturday. Tributes have been offered following the death of Limerick student and GAA player Niall O’Brien on a holiday in Greece.

have been offered following the death of Limerick student and GAA player Niall O’Brien on a holiday in Greece. Cork University Maternity Hospital apologised to the husband and family of 36-year-old Marie Downey who died alongside her infant son in a single room onsite.

of 36-year-old Marie Downey who died alongside her infant son in a single room onsite. Ireland has at least 34 companies working in the space industry – so what is our role in the space race?

THE WORLD

A man passes by a section of roof blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida winds in New Orleans, US. Source: Eric Gay/AP

#COVID-19 The World Health Organisation has warned that Covid-19 deaths are rising in Europe as the world passes 4.5 million deaths from the virus.

#AFGHANISTAN US forces are set to withdraw from Afghanistan tomorrow in line with a deadline set by President Joe Biden 20 years after it invaded the country.

#HURRICANE Louisiana in the south-east of the US has been hit heavily by a Category 4 storm that knocked out power to all of New Orleans.

#ISRAEL-PALESTINE Israel’s defence minister and Palestine’s president met today in the first high-level talks between the two sides in years.

PARTING SHOT

After more than a year of escaping the worst of the pandemic, Australia has been hit by a wave of the Delta variant, leading to new lockdowns and restrictions.

On this week’s episode of The Journal’s The Explainer podcast, we spoke to Sydney-based journalist Peter Bodkin on the current situation in the country, what the vaccination programme has been like, and how Australia – like Ireland – has been tackling misinformation.

