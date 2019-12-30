This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 30 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 30 Dec 2019, 8:42 AM
6 minutes ago 150 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4949786
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORK: A murder investigation is continuing in Cork after the body of a man, named locally as Francis Dunne, was discovered with serious injuries on the grounds of a derelict house. 

2. #KINAHAN: Police in Birmingham are working with gardaí as they attempt to dismantle some of the last strongholds of the Kinahan cartel in the UK. 

3. #TEXAS: A gunman opened fire in a church in Texas yesterday, killing two people before being shot dead by a member of the congregation. 

4. #RNLI CROSSHAVEN: A man has died near Cork Harbour after getting into difficulty while diving. The man, who was in his 40s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead

5. #SYNDEY: Pressure is growing for Sydney’s iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks to be cancelled due to wildfire danger, after pyrotechnics planned for Canberra were called off.

6. #HOUSES: The cost of buying a new home in Ireland has fallen by 1.2% in the past year, the first year-on-year price drop in seven years

7. #BAIL OUT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that the taxpayer won’t be asked to “bail out” the embattled Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

8. #WRC: The number of complaints made to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) rose 44% this year. The organisation wants to reduce its backlog next year. 

9. #TALLAGHT: Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for information following an alleged sexual assault of a woman in her 30s in Tallaght on Christmas Eve. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below. 

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie