The 9 at 9: Monday

1. #CORK: A murder investigation is continuing in Cork after the body of a man, named locally as Francis Dunne, was discovered with serious injuries on the grounds of a derelict house.

2. #KINAHAN: Police in Birmingham are working with gardaí as they attempt to dismantle some of the last strongholds of the Kinahan cartel in the UK.

3. #TEXAS: A gunman opened fire in a church in Texas yesterday, killing two people before being shot dead by a member of the congregation.

4. #RNLI CROSSHAVEN: A man has died near Cork Harbour after getting into difficulty while diving. The man, who was in his 40s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

5. #SYNDEY: Pressure is growing for Sydney’s iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks to be cancelled due to wildfire danger, after pyrotechnics planned for Canberra were called off.

6. #HOUSES: The cost of buying a new home in Ireland has fallen by 1.2% in the past year, the first year-on-year price drop in seven years

7. #BAIL OUT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that the taxpayer won’t be asked to “bail out” the embattled Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

8. #WRC: The number of complaints made to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) rose 44% this year. The organisation wants to reduce its backlog next year.

9. #TALLAGHT: Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for information following an alleged sexual assault of a woman in her 30s in Tallaght on Christmas Eve.

