Wednesday 14 April 2021
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 14 Apr 2021, 8:00 AM
EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BURIALS BILL New legislation that would allow for the exhumations of bodies at former mother and baby homes must include as many sites as possible, Catherine Corless has said.

2. #GEORGE FLOYD A Use-of-Force expert has testified that former police officer Derek Chauvin was justified in pinning George Floyd to the ground because he kept struggling.

3. #LIBYA AND THE IRA Victims of Libyan-sponsored IRA attacks have compiled a dossier on the case for compensation after the UK government refused to publish its own report into the issue.

4. #CANCER People at a higher risk of cancer due to their family history are having to wait over a year for tests due to “overstretched” services, a new report has suggested. 

5. #MAFIA Gardaí have dismantled the main working aspects of a Lithuanian criminal gang responsible for heroin smuggling and people trafficking across the island.

6. #CABINET Taoiseach Micheál Martin will meet with officials from the HSE and the vaccination expert task force this morning ahead of today’s Cabinet meeting to assess what changes to the vaccine rollout strategy might be needed.

7. #VACCINE The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) is considering whether to extend the interval between the first and second Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses to increase the number of people who have some level of protection against Covid-19.

8. #ENTREPENEUR  Canadian billionaire Galen Weston, who owned Penneys, Arnotts and Brown Thomas, has died aged 80 after a long illness.

 

Niall O'Connor
