Tuesday 20 April 2021
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 20 Apr 2021, 7:55 AM
Image: Anna Shanks/Shutterstock
Image: Anna Shanks/Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PRIVATE SECURITY: Cabinet has approved legislation that will allow for the regulation of private security employed to assist in enforcing court orders.  

2. #CHEMIST VACCINES: A number of pharmacies will begin administering Covid-19 vaccines “towards the end” of this month, an Oireachtas Health Committee will hear later today. 

3. #MENTAL HEALTH: An independent body should be set up to investigate complaints made by inpatients in mental health centres, according to the Mental Health Reform organisation. 

4. #MONDALE: Former US Vice President Walter Mondale, who served in the Jimmy Carter administration, has died.

5. #REBECCA SAUNDERS: A US woman whose daughter was drowned by her Irish husband in west Cork in 2013 has called for her daughter’s remains to be exhumed and repatriated to the United States.

6. #CHAUVIN: The decision is due in the trial of former US police officer Derek Chauvin who is accused of the murder of George Floyd. 

7. #MAXWELL: Defence lawyers have insisted Ghislaine Maxwell is “no monster” as they asked an appeals court for her release on bail as she awaits trial on charges that she procured girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

8. #TOUTS LAW: A law that will ban ticket touting and reselling tickets for large events is set to be approved by Cabinet today.

