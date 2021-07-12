Here's What Happened Today: Monday

#NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A woman walks past Bar Rua in Dublin as the Government confirm indoor hospitality will return. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

World

Football fans in Piccadilly Circus, London, after Italy beat England on penalties to win the UEFA Euro 2020 Final. Source: PA

#BRITAIN The security breach at Wembley Stadium which saw fans without tickets get into the Euro 2020 final took police by surprise, Scotland Yard has said.

#AUSTRALIA Australia reported 112 new cases of Covid-19 in the state of New South Wales on Monday, the highest number in more than a year as the highly infectious Delta variant continues to spread across Sydney.

#CUBA The Caribbean island Government blamed a US “policy of economic suffocation” for unprecedented anti-government protests.

#SOUTH AFRICA Six people have been killed and 219 arrested amid escalating violence during rioting that broke out following the imprisonment of South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma.

PARTING SHOT

Our Long read series has a gem of a story about a French woman trying to convince her Government that she was, in fact, alive.

In the Guardian article Jeanne Puchain tells how she was declared dead by a court – the difficulty was no one ever told the still living, breathing, woman.

