Here's What Happened Today: Monday

#NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The cabinet has signed off on a phased approach to reopening indoor hospitality in a “cautious but progressive manner”.
- Public health officials have confirmed 600 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin brushed off leadership challenges when asked at a press conference today if he realistically sees himself as Tánaiste in 2022.
- A teenage boy has been jailed for brandishing a knife outside a house party in Cork city where 20-year-old college student Cameron Blair was murdered has been jailed for two years.
- Thousands of Orange Order members have taken to the streets across Northern Ireland to mark the main date in the Protestant loyal order parading season.
- Staff at Met Éireann were advised to say Ireland could expect more frequent hotter, drier summers as the impacts of climate change are felt here.
- There is significant evidence of inhuman and degrading treatment of women and children in Mother and Baby institutions a report compiled by academics.
- A new interim payment for unemployed people linked to previous PRSI contributions will not be introduced until 2023.
World
#BRITAIN The security breach at Wembley Stadium which saw fans without tickets get into the Euro 2020 final took police by surprise, Scotland Yard has said.
#AUSTRALIA Australia reported 112 new cases of Covid-19 in the state of New South Wales on Monday, the highest number in more than a year as the highly infectious Delta variant continues to spread across Sydney.
#CUBA The Caribbean island Government blamed a US “policy of economic suffocation” for unprecedented anti-government protests.
#SOUTH AFRICA Six people have been killed and 219 arrested amid escalating violence during rioting that broke out following the imprisonment of South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma.
PARTING SHOT
Our Long read series has a gem of a story about a French woman trying to convince her Government that she was, in fact, alive.
In the Guardian article Jeanne Puchain tells how she was declared dead by a court – the difficulty was no one ever told the still living, breathing, woman.
