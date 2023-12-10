Here's what happened today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

#GAZA Mediation efforts to secure a new Gaza ceasefire continued despite ongoing Israeli bombardment that is “narrowing the window” for a successful outcome, Qatar’s prime minister said.

#COP28 The president of the UN’s COP28 climate talks urged negotiators to compromise, warning “failure is not an option” as efforts to reach a deal on phasing out fossil fuels met resistance from top oil exporter Saudi Arabia.

#ARGENTINA Right-wing economist Javier Milei was today sworn in as Argentina’s president.

#LONDON A woman was charged with four counts of manslaughter after a fire which killed two sets of twin brothers in south London in 2021.

#DIANA A judge ordered the BBC to release a large number of emails surrounding Martin Bashir’s controversial interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

PARTING SHOT

Sunday is a day of rest, and as it draws to a close you may be in the mood for a quiet corner and a comfy chair.

We’ve hand-picked the week’s best reads for you to savour, including Time Magazine’s interview with their Person of the Year Taylor Swift and the secret world of crisp flavours.