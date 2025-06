NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Gardaí searched a property in Dublin as part of the investigation into the 1993 suspected murder of American Annie McCarrick. © RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh says he was the only person to survive a plan crash in India this morning. Hindustan Times Hindustan Times

#INDIA: A plane crash in Ahmedabad killed at least 260 people

#UK: A British-Indian man survived the plane crash, his family said.

#UNITED STATES: US anti-deportation protests continued and spread beyond Los Angeles

#NEW YORK: A judge declared a mistrial in an outstanding charge against Harvey Weinstein

#ISRAEL: A Palestinian state should be established in ‘a Muslim country’, US-Israeli ambassador said

PARTING SHOT

Joe Duffy announced his retirement last month. File photo File photo

Do you have what it takes to fill Joe Duffy’s boots?

That is the question that RTÉ is asking members of the public, as it invites expressions of interest for a new presenter position at Radio One.

Duffy, who’s been manning the Liveline hot seat since 1999, announced he’ll retire at the end of June after nearly four decades with the broadcaster.

A recommendation from the Government’s expert advisory committee and the RTÉ’s New Direction strategy says that station bosses should look for outside talent. The talent call mentions a vacancy for the Liveline programme.