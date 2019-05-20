The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FRONTLINE: Three west Dublin garda stations are regularly sharing one patrol car as gang feuds continue in the area.

2. #BIG DEBATE: Carbon tax and an EU army dominated as Ireland South candidates battled it out on RTÉ last night ahead of Friday’s vote.

3. #TENDER PROCESS: The HSE has issued a tender for the construction of a new mortuary at University Hospital Waterford.

4. #PUBLIC ORDER: Two young men who were arrested after disorder at Semple Stadium yesterday have been released without charge.

5. #EXCEPTIONAL MEASURES: Farmers who are faced with “financial wipe out” will wait and see the effects after the government makes a plea for aid to Brussels.

6. #SURVEY: 10% of Irish people reported witnessing adult abuse in the last year, according to new research.

7. #TWEET THREAT: US President Donald Trump has warned that war would mean “the official end of Iran” as tensions continue to rise between the two countries.

8. #TECH WARS: Google is set to cut ties with Huawei as it’s set to restrict access to Android.