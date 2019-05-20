This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s everything you need to know as the day gets started.

By Sean Murray Monday 20 May 2019, 7:52 AM
25 minutes ago 1,188 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Fotyma
Image: Shutterstock/Fotyma

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FRONTLINE: Three west Dublin garda stations are regularly sharing one patrol car as gang feuds continue in the area.

2. #BIG DEBATE: Carbon tax and an EU army dominated as Ireland South candidates battled it out on RTÉ last night ahead of Friday’s vote.

3. #TENDER PROCESS: The HSE has issued a tender for the construction of a new mortuary at University Hospital Waterford.

4. #PUBLIC ORDER: Two young men who were arrested after disorder at Semple Stadium yesterday have been released without charge

5. #EXCEPTIONAL MEASURES: Farmers who are faced with “financial wipe out” will wait and see the effects after the government makes a plea for aid to Brussels.

6. #SURVEY: 10% of Irish people reported witnessing adult abuse in the last year, according to new research. 

7. #TWEET THREAT: US President Donald Trump has warned that war would mean “the official end of Iran” as tensions continue to rise between the two countries.

8. #TECH WARS: Google is set to cut ties with Huawei as it’s set to restrict access to Android.

