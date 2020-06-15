The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ALMOST THERE: The leaders of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party are set to resume talks today with a deal on a programme for government in sight.

2. #WAGE SUBSIDY: Wage subsidy recipients with mortgage approval are now left uncertain as to whether they can purchase a home.

3. #EARLY DOORS: Shopping centres can reopen from today but limits on children and defined routes may become the “new normal”.

4. #CORONAVIRUS: The HSE has launched a study to test for Covid-19 antibodies in the Irish population.

5. #NEW RESEARCH: Pine martens could be the solution to saving red squirrels in urban areas according to new research from Northern Ireland.

6. #BEELEEK: A man in his 70s has died following a road crash in Mayo.

7. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson is set to hold a video call with Ursula von der Leyen in a bid to revive post-Brexit trade talks.

8. #NO THANKS: Facebook has rejected calls from Australia to share advertising revenues with the media.