Monday 15 June, 2020
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Sean Murray Monday 15 Jun 2020, 7:50 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ALMOST THERE: The leaders of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party are set to resume talks today with a deal on a programme for government in sight

2. #WAGE SUBSIDY: Wage subsidy recipients with mortgage approval are now left uncertain as to whether they can purchase a home

3. #EARLY DOORS: Shopping centres can reopen from today but limits on children and defined routes may become the “new normal”

4. #CORONAVIRUS: The HSE has launched a study to test for Covid-19 antibodies in the Irish population

5. #NEW RESEARCH: Pine martens could be the solution to saving red squirrels in urban areas according to new research from Northern Ireland

6. #BEELEEK: A man in his 70s has died following a road crash in Mayo

7. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson is set to hold a video call with Ursula von der Leyen in a bid to revive post-Brexit trade talks

8. #NO THANKS: Facebook has rejected calls from Australia to share advertising revenues with the media

Sean Murray
