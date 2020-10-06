The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #CORONAVIRUS: Concerns have been raised that the relationship between NPHET and the government is “changed forever” after the government ultimately decided to reject advice to go to Level 5 and opt for Level 3 instead.
2. #CMO LETTER: In a letter to government, NPHET warned that going to Level 5 is the “only opportunity” to control Covid-19.
3. #REBUKE: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar launched a stinging attack on NPHET last night and said the Level 5 recommendation “came out of the blue”.
4. #BULLISH: US President Donald Trump told the American public “don’t be afraid of Covid” as he left hospital and returned to the White House yesterday.
5. #ECONOMIC FORECAST: The Central Bank has said the Irish economy is set to shrink by between 0.4% and 1.1% this year.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
6. #HEALTH: Ireland’s public health expenditure ranks ninth in Europe according to an ESRI report.
7. #CONTROVERSY: The National Union of Journalists has defended Golfgate coverage after remarks from Supreme Court judge – and event attendee – Seamus Woulfe.
8. #CORONAVIRUS: Here’s how other European countries are currently dealing with surges in Covid-19.
COMMENTS