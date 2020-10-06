The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: Concerns have been raised that the relationship between NPHET and the government is “changed forever” after the government ultimately decided to reject advice to go to Level 5 and opt for Level 3 instead.

2. #CMO LETTER: In a letter to government, NPHET warned that going to Level 5 is the “only opportunity” to control Covid-19.

3. #REBUKE: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar launched a stinging attack on NPHET last night and said the Level 5 recommendation “came out of the blue”.

4. #BULLISH: US President Donald Trump told the American public “don’t be afraid of Covid” as he left hospital and returned to the White House yesterday.

5. #ECONOMIC FORECAST: The Central Bank has said the Irish economy is set to shrink by between 0.4% and 1.1% this year.

6. #HEALTH: Ireland’s public health expenditure ranks ninth in Europe according to an ESRI report.

7. #CONTROVERSY: The National Union of Journalists has defended Golfgate coverage after remarks from Supreme Court judge – and event attendee – Seamus Woulfe.

8. #CORONAVIRUS: Here’s how other European countries are currently dealing with surges in Covid-19.