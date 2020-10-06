#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 6 October 2020
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 7:50 AM
11 minutes ago 1,026 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5224886
Image: Shutterstock/Videman Alexander
Image: Shutterstock/Videman Alexander

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: Concerns have been raised that the relationship between NPHET and the government is “changed forever” after the government ultimately decided to reject advice to go to Level 5 and opt for Level 3 instead.

2. #CMO LETTER: In a letter to government, NPHET warned that going to Level 5 is the “only opportunity” to control Covid-19

3. #REBUKE: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar launched a stinging attack on NPHET last night and said the Level 5 recommendation “came out of the blue”

4. #BULLISH: US President Donald Trump told the American public “don’t be afraid of Covid” as he left hospital and returned to the White House yesterday

5. #ECONOMIC FORECAST: The Central Bank has said the Irish economy is set to shrink by between 0.4% and 1.1% this year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #HEALTH: Ireland’s public health expenditure ranks ninth in Europe according to an ESRI report.

7. #CONTROVERSY: The National Union of Journalists has defended Golfgate coverage after remarks from Supreme Court judge – and event attendee – Seamus Woulfe.

8. #CORONAVIRUS: Here’s how other European countries are currently dealing with surges in Covid-19.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie