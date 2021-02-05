The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FIVE YEARS ON: Daniel Kinahan’s time in Dubai could be near an end, as police there are in contact with Irish and Spanish authorities with extradition a possibility in future.

2. #THE DATA: What does this week’s Covid-19 data tell us about Ireland’s third wave?

3. #FRONTLINE: The health minister has been asked to fast-track citizenship for immigrant healthcare workers.

4. #KILMARNOCK: Police in Scotland attended the scene of a number of “serious incidents” in Kilmarnock last night.

5. #QANON: US Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has been thrown off a number of congress committees for spreading conspiracy theories.

6. #EMERGENCY APPROVAL: Johnson & Johnson has applied for approval for its one-dose Covid-19 vaccine in America.

7. #DEBUNKED: No, there wasn’t a media blackout on Simon Coveney’s official visit to Turkey last month.

8. #VOICES: Writing in TheJournal.ie today, Senators Catherine Ardagh and Fiona O’Loughlin call on the government to make good on a promise to publicly fund IVF treatment.