The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #FIVE YEARS ON: Daniel Kinahan’s time in Dubai could be near an end, as police there are in contact with Irish and Spanish authorities with extradition a possibility in future.
2. #THE DATA: What does this week’s Covid-19 data tell us about Ireland’s third wave?
3. #FRONTLINE: The health minister has been asked to fast-track citizenship for immigrant healthcare workers.
4. #KILMARNOCK: Police in Scotland attended the scene of a number of “serious incidents” in Kilmarnock last night.
5. #QANON: US Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has been thrown off a number of congress committees for spreading conspiracy theories.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
6. #EMERGENCY APPROVAL: Johnson & Johnson has applied for approval for its one-dose Covid-19 vaccine in America.
7. #DEBUNKED: No, there wasn’t a media blackout on Simon Coveney’s official visit to Turkey last month.
8. #VOICES: Writing in TheJournal.ie today, Senators Catherine Ardagh and Fiona O’Loughlin call on the government to make good on a promise to publicly fund IVF treatment.
COMMENTS