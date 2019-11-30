The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LONDON: The London Bridge attacker has been named as convicted terrorist Usman Khan, police have said.

2. #BY-ELECTIONS: Counting is due to get underway in four Dáil by-elections this morning.

3. #LIMERICK: A man in his 40s has died after a fatal road traffic collision in Co Limerick.

4. #TOY SHOW: Last night’s Late Late Toy Show has been widely praised for its warmth and inclusivity. Here’s a look back at its top moments.

5. #LISA SMITH: The former Defence Forces member is expected to return to Ireland this weekend.

6. #BRAZIL: The country’s President Jair Bolsonaro has accused actor Leonardo DiCaprio of funding non-profit groups which he blames for devastating fires in the Amazon rainforest.

7. #UK ELECTIONS: Political leaders have insisted the UK must not be intimidated by the London Bridge terror attack, as they took a step back from General Election campaigning.

8. #HORSERACING: Over 120 horses have been fatally injured on racecourses in Ireland so far this year.

9. #CORK: A man in his 40s has been injured after a shooting yesterday evening in Co Cork.

