This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 30 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your weekend.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 30 Nov 2019, 8:55 AM
28 minutes ago 1,035 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4912818
Image: Shutterstock/Saowanee K
Image: Shutterstock/Saowanee K

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LONDON: The London Bridge attacker has been named as convicted terrorist Usman Khan, police have said. 

2. #BY-ELECTIONS: Counting is due to get underway in four Dáil by-elections this morning. 

3. #LIMERICK: A man in his 40s has died after a fatal road traffic collision in Co Limerick. 

4. #TOY SHOW: Last night’s Late Late Toy Show has been widely praised for its warmth and inclusivity. Here’s a look back at its top moments

5. #LISA SMITH: The former Defence Forces member is expected to return to Ireland this weekend.

6. #BRAZIL: The country’s President Jair Bolsonaro has accused actor Leonardo DiCaprio of funding non-profit groups which he blames for devastating fires in the Amazon rainforest.

7. #UK ELECTIONS: Political leaders have insisted the UK must not be intimidated by the London Bridge terror attack, as they took a step back from General Election campaigning.

8. #HORSERACING: Over 120 horses have been fatally injured on racecourses in Ireland so far this year.

9. #CORK: A man in his 40s has been injured after a shooting yesterday evening in Co Cork. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie