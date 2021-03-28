#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 28 Mar 2021, 8:50 AM
1 hour ago 3,765 Views 0 Comments
A lovely fry but those beans look a bit questionable, and I mean, really, could we not just have it on a normal plate?
Image: Shutterstock
A lovely fry but those beans look a bit questionable, and I mean, really, could we not just have it on a normal plate?
A lovely fry but those beans look a bit questionable, and I mean, really, could we not just have it on a normal plate?
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SPARE JABS: Government sources said the UK government has not been in contact with its Irish counterparts over reported plans to supply the Republic of Ireland with surplus Covid-19 vaccines, but that any offer would likely be accepted.

2. #PROPERTY LADDER: People attempting to buy a home have shared their experiences with The Journal, describing a difficult process exasperated by the pandemic.

3. #COUP: Irish citizens in Mynamar have been told to consider leaving the country as violence worsens, RTÉ News reports.

4. #QUARANTINE: Gardaí are still searching for two people who absconded from a mandatory hotel quarantine facility yesterday.

5. #LEFTOVERS: The Irish Mail on Sunday details the latest revelations on the Beacon Hospital’s use of vaccines, reporting that admin staff and the CEO of a creche chain received spare doses.

6. #GOING NOWHERE: The Ever Given is still stuck in the Suez Canal – but BBC News reports that progress is being made on freeing the vessel.

7. #SOUTH AMERICA: Brazil’s hospital system is on the verge of collapse as Covid-19 rips through the country. The New York Times has spoken to doctors in the worst affected regions.

8. #SOCCER: Ireland suffered a shock defeat to Luxembourg last night in a World Cup qualifier.

9. #TICK TOCK: The clocks went forward last night. You didn’t forget, did you?

