This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 16 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s all you need to know as you start your day.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 16 Apr 2020, 8:50 AM
1 hour ago 4,920 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5075663
Image: Shutterstock/Joe Gough
Image: Shutterstock/Joe Gough

Updated 20 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MAIN POINTS: Here’s everything you need to know in Covid-19 news both in Ireland and internationally. 

2. #COVID-19: Two healthcare workers at St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny have died after contracting Covid-19. 

3. #LOCK-OUT: A number of pubs across the country that were observed flouting regulations regarding Covid-19 and social distancing have shut their doors since gardaí were given powers of arrest.

4. #BALLYBOUGH: A man in his 20s has died following an assault in north inner city Dublin yesterday evening. 

5. #DEBUNKED: No evidence has been found for a Whatsapp message claiming criminals are dousing facemasks with chemicals in order to rob people. 

6. #UNITED STATES: President Donald Trump has promised to unveil plans to reopen the US economy, claiming the US had “passed the peak” of the coronavirus crisis despite a record daily death toll.

7. #UNITED KINGDOM: A 99-year-old British veteran who is walking 100 lengths of his garden to raise money for the NHS has been hailed as an “inspiration” as donations topped £12 million (about €13.7 million).

8. #COVID-19 VACCINE: A vaccine may be the only thing that can bring back “normalcy,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said, hoping for just that before the end of the year.

9. #NATIONAL STUDY: A third of Irish people, meanwhile, say they are unsure if they would accept a potential vaccine for Covid-19 if one was developed, according to a new study.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie