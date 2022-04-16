#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 16 April 2022
Advertisement

Nine schoolteachers among 11 dead in Iraq minibus crash

The minibus collided with a 4×4 travelling in the opposite direction “due to high speed and the driver of the second vehicle’s lack of attention”.

By AFP Saturday 16 Apr 2022, 11:36 AM
1 hour ago 1,937 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5740214
File photo of Baghdad.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
File photo of Baghdad.
File photo of Baghdad.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ELEVEN PEOPLE INCLUDING nine schoolteachers died in a head-on road crash south of Baghdad as they returned from a Ramadan meal, Iraqi authorities said, blaming speed.

The accident happened in Babylon province around midnight as the group was returning in a minibus from the Shiite holy city of Karbala, a police source said.

Their vehicle collided with a 4×4 travelling in the opposite direction “due to high speed and the driver of the second vehicle’s lack of attention”, a statement from road traffic authorities said, adding two people were injured.

The police source said the vehicles caught fire.

Conflict, neglect and endemic corruption have left oil-rich Iraq’s infrastructure, including roads and bridges, in disrepair.

Many roads are full of potholes and are plunged into total darkness at night.

“The number of traffic accidents doesn’t stop rising. It’s as if we were at war,” said senior road traffic official Tarek Ismail late last month, quoted by state news agency INA.

He blamed a “lack of respect for speed limits”, the use of mobile phones and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Last year, almost 1,000 people died in road accidents in Iraq, a country of around 41 million people, according to a traffic authority official.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie