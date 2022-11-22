Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 22 November 2022
Water outages in north Dublin expected to continue until this evening

Irish Water and Fingal County Council are working to repair a burst water mains.

Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

A BURST WATER main has caused disruption to water supply in north Dublin, with outages expected to continue until this evening.

There were widespread outages yesterday in Lissenshall, Loughshinny, Balbriggan, Skerries, Palmerstown, Rush, Lusk and Hollywood.

Irish Water has said it is working with Fingal County Council to restore normal water supply.

A statement from Irish Water said: “Every effort is being made to maintain supply to as many customers as possible, however, valve issues maybe causing some customers in these areas to experience reduced pressure and/or outages.”

Repairs are expected to be complete by 6pm this evening.

“Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.”

Affected residents can go to the following locations for alternative water supplies:

  • Rush: Tesco, Shopping Centre, Whitestown Road
  • Lusk: Rathmore Park car park
  • Skerries: Skerries Mills car park
  • Balbriggan: Beside Castle Mill Shopping Centre

Some residents may experience temporary discolouration to their water supply as repair works continue. More information on this can be found on Irish Water’s website.

Irish Water’s customer care team can be reached on 1800 278 278, or on Twitter @IWCare.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
@emermoreau
emer@thejournal.ie

