MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Orange rain and thunderstorm warning for Dublin, Louth and Meath, with persistent and heavy rain expected.

The warning kicks in at midnight and will last until 2pm on Monday afternoon.

The alerts were initially Status Yellow warnings and were upgraded on Sunday evening.

Advertisement

Met Éireann has warned of very difficult travelling conditions, very poor visibility, and widespread surface flooding for the duration of the warning. There is also a chance of thunderstorms and lightning damage.

Dublin City Council sent a message through its text alert system on Sunday night warning people living in the city about the weather alert.

Nearby counties will be impacted by the severe weather too, with a Status Yellow rain warning issued for Kildare, Wicklow and Monaghan for the same period of time.

The warnings were issued by Met Éireann at 8.15pm on Sunday evening.

The UK’s Met Office has issued similar rain warnings for Antrim, Armagh and Down across Sunday night, with very heavy rainfall expected across parts of Northern Ireland.