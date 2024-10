PEOPLE OVER THE age of 70 will be able to bring a loved one or friend on public transport free of charge under plans being spearheaded by Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys.

The measure, known as the ‘universal companion pass’, which will apply to all over 70s will be announced as part of today’s Budget in a move that is set to benefit tens of thousands of older people.

It is understood Humphreys pushed for the measure in a bid to tackle isolation among older people with sources stating that if someone over the age of 70 has to go to a hospital appointment, they can bring their daughter or son along with them for free.

“If your father or grandfather is travelling up to Croke Park on the train or bus, he can take his son, daughter or friend along with him for free. If you’re going for a day out in Dublin or Galway – you can take your pal along with you,” they said.

Humphreys is believed to have received positive feedback from expanding the free travel pass to people with epilepsy last year and this year she wanted to expand it further to help older people.

At present, people over 70 can apply for a companion pass provided they satisfy a medical assessment. However, this pass will be universal for all over 70s.

Much of what is included in Budget 2025 has already been made public, with a chunky €2bn cost-of-living package expected and an unprecedented set of two double-child benefit payments to be made before Christmas.

Budget proceedings kick off in the Dáil at 1pm. The Journal will be bringing you all the latest on Budget 2025 throughout the day.