This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 28 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Passenger locator form is now mandatory, and over 22,000 cases recovered: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here’s a roundup of Covid-19 news this morning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 28 May 2020, 9:00 AM
1 hour ago 9,682 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5109710
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

FROM TODAY. PEOPLE who arrive in Ireland will have to fill in a Passenger Locator Form, to help with contact tracing  

The requirement to fill out the form does not apply to people arriving from Northern Ireland, nor does it apply to diplomats or workers essential to supply chains. 

Meanwhile, Health Minister Simon Harris has highlighted that 22,089 people have recovered from Covid-19, 1,083 are still sick, and 1,631 people have sadly died.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

  • Austerity measures could worsen the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic if undertaken too soon, according to the ESRI.
  • From today, people arriving into Ireland will be required to fill out a mandatory Passenger Locator Form detailing where they will be staying.
  • Four out of five Ryanair passengers in the UK who requested a refund after their flight was cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic are still waiting for a pay-out.
  • Health officials yesterday confirmed a further 17 deaths of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and 73 new cases of the disease in Ireland.
  • Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan told Cabinet ministers he does not intend to advise that the 2 metre social distancing rule should be changed to 1m. 

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:

  • The Covid-19 death toll in the US has surpassed 100,000 people – the highest of any country in the world – Johns Hopkins University has confirmed.
  • The UK has registered 59,537 more deaths than usual since the end of March – the highest rate of deaths from the coronavirus among countries with comparable data, reports the Financial Times.
  • The BBC has said that Emily Maitlis’ introduction to Newsnight, which discussed the Dominic Cummings lockdown row, “did not meet our standards of due impartiality”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie