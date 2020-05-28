Passenger locator form is now mandatory, and over 22,000 cases recovered: Today's Covid-19 main points

FROM TODAY. PEOPLE who arrive in Ireland will have to fill in a Passenger Locator Form, to help with contact tracing

The requirement to fill out the form does not apply to people arriving from Northern Ireland, nor does it apply to diplomats or workers essential to supply chains.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Simon Harris has highlighted that 22,089 people have recovered from Covid-19, 1,083 are still sick, and 1,631 people have sadly died.

A chart that gives you an overview of how Ireland’s battle against #Covid19 is progressing. So pleased to see 22,089 people now recovered & thinking of the 1,083 people sick currently. My thoughts will always remain with the families and friends of those who have died. Stay safe pic.twitter.com/GR645JMm1n — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) May 28, 2020 Source: Simon Harris TD /Twitter

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Austerity measures could worsen the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic if undertaken too soon, according to the ESRI.

Four out of five Ryanair passengers in the UK who requested a refund after their flight was cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic are still waiting for a pay-out.

Health officials yesterday confirmed a further 17 deaths of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and 73 new cases of the disease in Ireland.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan told Cabinet ministers he does not intend to advise that the 2 metre social distancing rule should be changed to 1m.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:

The Covid-19 death toll in the US has surpassed 100,000 people – the highest of any country in the world – Johns Hopkins University has confirmed.

The UK has registered 59,537 more deaths than usual since the end of March – the highest rate of deaths from the coronavirus among countries with comparable data, reports the Financial Times.

The BBC has said that Emily Maitlis’ introduction to Newsnight, which discussed the Dominic Cummings lockdown row, “did not meet our standards of due impartiality”.