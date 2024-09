THE BODY OF Patrick Nugent – a man who died in mysterious circumstances in February 1984 – will be exhumed by gardaí tomorrow in Co Clare as part of the renewed investigation into his death.

Patrick was working as a banqueting manager at Bunratty Castle & Folk Park in Co Clare when he died in the early hours of 11 February 1984, at the age of 23.

In a statement by the family, issued through human rights’ solicitors KRW Law, it was announced that gardaí intend to exhume Patrick’s body tomorrow morning as part of a 2022 investigation sought by the Garda Commissioner.

His family strongly believe he was killed and that his murder was covered up, according to their solicitors, and agreed to the exhumation after lengthy consideration. The family hope the findings might alter the existing and settled narratives in the case.

Speaking of the significance of the decision, Patrick’s brothers John and Martin said:

“After having some initial misgivings about the worthiness of any new investigation we want to put on record our appreciation of the work Gardaí have undertaken over the last few years.”

Both men commended gardaí’s “proactive” response to the investigation – which, they add, they’ve been kept well informed of by detectives.

John and Martin said that they did not take the decision to exhume Patrick’s remains lightly but recognised it was important for them to do so in light of the fresh investigation.

The brothers appeared on RTÉ’s Crimecall earlier this year seeking that someone with fresh information to come forward.

Advertisement

“It’s really very poignant for us as a family to experience the disinterment of our brothers remains especially given the proximity of the grave to our family home,” they said.

“We accept that it’s for the best if the results can shed some additional light on what we already know.”

The family’s lawyer, Kevin Winters, said: “The Nugent family have been through a difficult and lengthy legal odyssey to get to this point.”

He paid tribute to Patrick’s family’s “tremendous patience” with the judicial and investigative system, adding: “That includes having to reluctantly accept the confidentiality of Judge Clynes findings in order to preserve the integrity of this renewed investigation.”

Patrick had been working at an event at the well-known venue on the night of 11 February 1984.

The event was nearing the end, with just small number of guests remaining present. Patrick was fatally injured in circumstances that remain unexplained and later pronounced dead.

Though someone was later charged with manslaughter in relation to his death, this charge was later dropped, and the person acquitted on other counts. To date, no one has been convicted in relation to his death.

It is understood that the process to exhume Patrick’s body will start from around 4am tomorrow morning and continue into the day.

According to Winters, a key test will be undertaken on his bones to see if results might alter already settled narratives on the case.

“We hope those anthropological findings will provide new investigative leads for Gardai in all their follow up inquiries,” the Nugent’s lawyer said.

“In many ways we hope this historic investigative milestone will pave the way for a renewed investigative strategy. After all this time it’s the least the family can expect to achieve,” he added.