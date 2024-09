A PLAQUE COMMEMORATING Irish actress and Hollywood star Maureen O’Hara was unveiled this afternoon at her childhood home in Ranelagh.

Number 32, Beechwood Avenue Upper in Ranelagh, Co Dublin has now been memorialised as the childhood home of the actress, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 95.

Born Maureen FitzSimons in 1920, O’Hara went on to become one of the most beloved actresses of her generation, starring in timeless classics like The Quiet Man, Miracle on 34th Street, and How Green Was My Valley.

The Quiet Man would go on to win an Academy Award for best picture and would result in a longstanding professional relationship between O’Hara and director John Ford that would last twenty years and include five feature length films.

Speaking at the unveiling, Lord Mayor James Geoghegan said, “It’s extraordinary that it has taken this long to commemorate one of Ranelagh’s most famous residents in Maureen O’Hara.”

Lord Mayor James Geoghegan pictured with Cllr Dermot Lacey, Rita Purcell and Padraig Collins at the unveiling today. Fennell Photography Fennell Photography

He added that it was a “great honour” to unveil the plaque, as he had grown up near the area.

“Many people who live in the area remember well when Maureen formally opened the Ranelagh Arts Festival in 2010, which was a very special event,“ he continued.

“While Ireland seems to be having a bit of moment in Hollywood right now, Maureen O’Hara was completely unique at that time for an Irish person to have had the success that she had on the silver screen.”

Professor in film studies at Trinity College Dublin, Dr Ruth Barton, spoke about O’Hara’s importance as a pioneering woman in cinema and her lasting legacy in the world of film at the launch.

Known for her fiery red hair, her fierce independence, and her captivating performances, O’Hara left an indelible mark on both Irish and international cinema.