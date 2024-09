THREE BOYS HAVE been arrested in Derry for multiple offences, including rioting.

Police investigating disorder in the Nailors Row area of Derry on 10 August conducted searches in the city today.

Four searches were conducted by detectives from the North West Criminal Investigation Division at addresses in the city-side. A number of items were seized.

Three boys – one aged 10 years old, and two boys, both aged 13 – were arrested on offences including rioting.

All three boys have been bailed.

The investigation continues.

On 10 August, the BBC reported that petrol bombs, fireworks and stones were thrown by nationalist youths at police lines during several hours of trouble in Nailors Row on Saturday evening.

During the rioting, 10 police officers were injured.

Up to 50 young people were reportedly involved.