Saturday 25 February 2023
Office of the President of Ukraine/AP US President Joe Biden in Kyiv, Ukraine
# Your Say
Poll: Do you think Joe Biden should serve another term as US President?
Biden’s wife Jill said yesterday that the US president ‘has not finished what he started’.
4.5k
10
31 minutes ago

US FIRST LADY Jill Biden has given one of the clearest indications yet that President Joe Biden will run for a second term, saying that there is “pretty much” nothing left to do but work out the time and place for the announcement.

Although Mr Biden has long said that it is his intention to seek re-election, he has yet to make it official, and he has struggled to dispel questions about whether he is too old to continue serving as president.

Mr Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term.

The president himself was asked about his wife’s comments just hours later in an interview with ABC News, and laughed when told of her remarks, adding: “God love her. Look, I meant what I said, I’ve got other things to finish before I get into a full-blown campaign.”

Biden aides have said an announcement is likely to come in April, after the first fundraising quarter ends, which is around the time that President Barack Obama officially launched his re-election campaign.

So, today we’re asking: Would you like to see Biden re-elected?


Poll Results:

No (397)
Yes (168)
I don't care (47)



Author
Jamie McCarron
Your Voice
