Poll: Are you going to change your New Year celebration plans?

YESTERDAY, THE NATIONAL Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) recommended the government bring in new Covid-19 restrictions from later this year.

The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar outlined possible restrictions last night, saying restrictions on hospitality would return and household visits would be limited to one other household.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that people should expect further Covid-19 restrictions “before New Year’s Eve”.

Speaking on Newstalk this morning, the Taoiseach said his own family plans for a New Year’s Day swim is not happening this year

“The New Year’s get together we have is gone as well, but we’ll do it differently,” Martin said.

So today we’re asking: Are you going to change your New Year celebration plans?

