#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 18 December 2020
Advertisement

Poll: Are you going to change your New Year celebration plans?

Is a New Year swim off the cards this year, as it is for Micheál Martin?

By Orla Dwyer Friday 18 Dec 2020, 9:10 AM
8 minutes ago 989 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5304404
Image: Shutterstock/Rido
Image: Shutterstock/Rido

YESTERDAY, THE NATIONAL Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) recommended the government bring in new Covid-19 restrictions from later this year. 

The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar outlined possible restrictions last night, saying restrictions on hospitality would return and household visits would be limited to one other household. 

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that people should expect further Covid-19 restrictions “before New Year’s Eve”. 

Speaking on Newstalk this morning, the Taoiseach said his own family plans for a New Year’s Day swim is not happening this year

“The New Year’s get together we have is gone as well, but we’ll do it differently,” Martin said.  

So today we’re asking: Are you going to change your New Year celebration plans?


Poll Results:

No, I didn't make any plans this year (94)
No, but I'm not doing much (28)
Yes (17)
Yes, I already have  (11)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie