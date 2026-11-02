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The Daily Poll

Should fireworks be legalised for personal use?

If you’re caught with unauthorised fireworks, you could face thousands of euros in fines, or even be jailed.
1.47pm, 2 Nov 2026
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WITH HALLOWEEN BEING on over the weekend, fireworks could be heard all around Ireland’s towns and cities. 

Under Irish law, it’s illegal to buy, sell or use fireworks, unless you get special permission from the Department of Justice.

If you’re caught with unauthorised fireworks, you could face thousands of euros in fines, or even be jailed.

Today, we’re asking you: Should fireworks be legalised for personal use?


Poll Results:

No (824)
Yes (342)
No, but it should be easier to get permission to use them (162)
Yes, but only in certain areas (128)

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers debate whether fireworks should be legalised or kept illegal
Where they land
Some argue they are too dangerous and distress animals, while others feel people will use them regardless
What they think
Illegal fireworks cause severe distress to pets
People will keep setting them off anyway
Send Tip or Correction
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