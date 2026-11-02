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WITH HALLOWEEN BEING on over the weekend, fireworks could be heard all around Ireland’s towns and cities.
Under Irish law, it’s illegal to buy, sell or use fireworks, unless you get special permission from the Department of Justice.
If you’re caught with unauthorised fireworks, you could face thousands of euros in fines, or even be jailed.
Today, we’re asking you: Should fireworks be legalised for personal use?
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