Poll: Do you agree with plans to introduce fees for roadside electric vehicle chargers?

YESTERDAY, IT EMERGED that drivers of electric cars will have to pay to have their vehicles topped up at roadside charging points from later this year.

The ESB has confirmed that it will no longer allow electric vehicle owners to use the charge points for free in order to cover the cost of operating the chargers.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan agreed that charging can’t be carried out for free if there is a cost to the operator.

However, critics argue that the move will set back government plans to have one million electric cars on Irish roads by 2030.

So today we’re asking: Do you agree with plans to introduce fees for roadside electric vehicle chargers?

