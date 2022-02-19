Poll: Have you received a flu vaccine this winter?

FLU SEASON IS in full swing in Ireland with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) announcing a “significant increase” in influenza activity last week.

A total of 37 new cases of influenza were notified to the authority, bringing to 120 the total number of cases reported since the beginning of the season.

Given the increase in most influenza surveillance indicators, the HPSC said it “considers that influenza viruses are now circulating in Ireland”.

The strain that is currently dominant is particularly severe in older people, the authority said.

Consequently, anyone over the age of 65 who has not already received their flu vaccine this season, is being urged to do so now.

So today, we want to know: Have you received an influenza vaccine this flu season?

