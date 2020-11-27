#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 27 November 2020
Poll: Will you watch the Late Late Toy Show?

It’s one of the most hotly anticipated nights of the Irish TV year.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 27 Nov 2020, 9:17 AM
12,438 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5280572
Image: Andres Poveda Photography
Image: Andres Poveda Photography

ONE OF THE most eagerly anticipated nights of the Irish TV year is finally here, with not even 2020 being able to stop the broadcast of the Late Late Toy Show.

Covid-19 restrictions mean it will be a different kind of show this year, but it still promises to be a special night – perhaps more so than usual given the year we’ve had.

For the day that’s in it, we’re asking: Will you watch the Late Late Toy Show?


Poll Results:

Yes (607)
No (514)
I'll record it/watch it on repeat (75)
I'm not sure (65)




About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

