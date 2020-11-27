Poll: Will you watch the Late Late Toy Show?

ONE OF THE most eagerly anticipated nights of the Irish TV year is finally here, with not even 2020 being able to stop the broadcast of the Late Late Toy Show.

Covid-19 restrictions mean it will be a different kind of show this year, but it still promises to be a special night – perhaps more so than usual given the year we’ve had.

For the day that’s in it, we’re asking: Will you watch the Late Late Toy Show?

