Poll: Will you tune in to any National Heritage Week events?

IRELAND’S NATIONAL HERITAGE Week is in full force from now until Sunday.

The annual celebration focuses on Ireland’s built, natural and cultural heritage.

We’ve rounded up a collection of events which are happening online and in-person over the next few days.

Events include an Irish wool workshop in Galway, hillwalking in Leitrim, a street art tour in Dún Laoghaire, and plenty of other activities and online talks.

So today, we’re asking you: Do you plan to take part or tune in to any heritage week events?

