Poll: When did you last attend a protest?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A GROUP OF protesters have been staging regular protests outside the Russian embassy in Dublin since the country invaded Ukraine over a year ago.
David MacRedmond reports that there are around 50 regular demonstrators at the embassy, many of whom are retired Irish people.
Despite not being a part of any formal activist group, this collection of demonstrators have come to know each other and have even met for drinks on occasion.
So today we’re asking: When did you last attend a protest?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site