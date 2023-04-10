Poll: When did you last attend a protest?

A GROUP OF protesters have been staging regular protests outside the Russian embassy in Dublin since the country invaded Ukraine over a year ago.

David MacRedmond reports that there are around 50 regular demonstrators at the embassy, many of whom are retired Irish people.

Despite not being a part of any formal activist group, this collection of demonstrators have come to know each other and have even met for drinks on occasion.

