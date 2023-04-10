Advertisement

A sign outside the Russian embassy in Dublin
Poll: When did you last attend a protest?
A group of protesters have been staging regular protests outside the Russian embassy in Dublin since the country invaded Ukraine over a year ago.
A GROUP OF protesters have been staging regular protests outside the Russian embassy in Dublin since the country invaded Ukraine over a year ago.

David MacRedmond reports that there are around 50 regular demonstrators at the embassy, many of whom are retired Irish people.

Despite not being a part of any formal activist group, this collection of demonstrators have come to know each other and have even met for drinks on occasion.

So today we’re asking: When did you last attend a protest?


Poll Results:

Never (73)
More than a year ago (40)
This month (4)
This year (3)




