Poll: Do you enjoy working remotely?

THIS YEAR HAS given us a lot of unexpected things, but one of the bigger cultural changes of 2020 has been the wide-scale move to working from home.

Writing in TheJournal.ie today, Arlene Vithaldas of the UCC Academy argues that it’s time for society to change its view of a workplace that includes commuting to offices.

Some people have found that working from home has given them more time, because they don’t have to commute both ways or end up getting stuck in the office after hours.

However, others miss the collaborative nature and social aspect of being in the office, as well as the chance to regularly be in urban centres where offices tend to be located.

Today we’re asking: Do you enjoy working remotely?

