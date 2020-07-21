Poll: Should the rent freeze and eviction ban be extended beyond August?

YESTERDAY, HOUSING MINISTER Darragh O’Brien said that the temporary rent freeze and ban on evictions would be extended until 1 August.

The measures were due to end yesterday, but were extended temporarily while other measures are put in place to protect tenants and property owners, the Minister said.

People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett and Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin have called for the rent freeze and the eviction ban to be extended long term – with the latter calling for it to be extended until October, or even the end of this year.

So we’re asking, should the rent freeze and eviction ban be extended beyond 1 August?

