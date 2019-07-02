This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Do you struggle to pay your rent?

A new report found that the average national rent increased yet again last quarter.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 9:44 AM
44 minutes ago 4,509 Views 27 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia
Image: Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia

THE GOVERNMENT HAS designated 19 more parts of the country as Rent Pressure Zones, where rents cannot be increased by more than 4% per year.

It follows a report from the Residential Tenancies Board that the average rent across the country increased 2.1% quarter-on-quarter and by 8.3% in the last year.

Amid the ongoing housing crisis, there have been suggestions that Ireland should follow the lead of Berlin, where it was recently announced that a rent freeze was to be introduced to combat spiralling rents there.

Would these controls help you? We’re wondering: Do you struggle to pay your rent?


Poll Results:

I don't rent (315)
Yes (240)
No (162)
Yes, but only sometimes (124)
No opinion (21)





About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

