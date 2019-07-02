Poll: Do you struggle to pay your rent?

THE GOVERNMENT HAS designated 19 more parts of the country as Rent Pressure Zones, where rents cannot be increased by more than 4% per year.

It follows a report from the Residential Tenancies Board that the average rent across the country increased 2.1% quarter-on-quarter and by 8.3% in the last year.

Amid the ongoing housing crisis, there have been suggestions that Ireland should follow the lead of Berlin, where it was recently announced that a rent freeze was to be introduced to combat spiralling rents there.

